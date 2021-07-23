Elrond (EGLD) Market Capitalization Hits $1.55 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Elrond has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $35.27 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $80.69 or 0.00240741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00033329 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00033390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,119,447 coins and its circulating supply is 19,177,616 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

