ELYSIA (EL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.01 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $143,179.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,929,477,306 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

