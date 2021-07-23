Emerald (EEX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.56). Emerald had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 194.09%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter.

EEX stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Emerald has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

