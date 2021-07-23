Emercoin (EMC) Market Cap Tops $2.05 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.05 million and $25,516.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,828,308 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

