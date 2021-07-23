Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.49. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 1,299,187 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut Emerson Radio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93.
Emerson Radio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.
