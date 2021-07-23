Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.49. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 1,299,187 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Emerson Radio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Radio in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Radio in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Radio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 134,007 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Radio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

