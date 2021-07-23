Eminence Capital LP Buys Shares of 477,486 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 477,486 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,508,000. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.36% of Performance Food Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after buying an additional 172,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,780,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,637 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $109,150,000 after purchasing an additional 242,546 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,871 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 41.6% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 988,944 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $56,973,000 after purchasing an additional 290,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

PFGC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.