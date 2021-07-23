Eminence Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Eminence Capital LP lowered its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,822 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.14% of Anthem worth $120,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $866,682,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

ANTM stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.64. 5,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

