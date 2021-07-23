Eminence Capital LP Has $130.57 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 410.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $130,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $7.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,645.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,751. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,417.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

