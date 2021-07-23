Eminence Capital LP Has $53.11 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $237,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,951,000 after buying an additional 122,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $384.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,584 shares of company stock worth $94,566,929. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.