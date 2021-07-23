Eminence Capital LP Has $94.36 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eminence Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614,144 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.16% of Capital One Financial worth $94,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.66.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

