Eminence Capital LP Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,583,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,141 shares of company stock valued at $61,311,465 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.86.

NYSE:HCA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,144. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $254.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

