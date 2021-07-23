Eminence Capital LP Sells 182,272 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Eminence Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 182,272 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up approximately 1.8% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.18% of Cigna worth $145,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.93. 4,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,275. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.05.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.68.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock worth $29,031,808. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

