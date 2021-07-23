Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Empire State Realty Trust.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,503 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,502,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,448,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,023,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,860.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 923,818 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESRT traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.61. 850,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,725. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -82.92, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.