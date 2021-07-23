Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Employers has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:EIG traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,921. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $43.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.25.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Employers will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

