Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $430,776.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $38.45 million and approximately $430,776.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0862 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00103420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00141214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,630.45 or 1.00499806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

