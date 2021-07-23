Enbridge (ENB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Enbridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at $38.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.87%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.