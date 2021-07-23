Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.34. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$6.23, with a volume of 413,948 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDR. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.20.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 27.57.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1694654 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total transaction of C$35,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,205,490. Also, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total transaction of C$553,150.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,887.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.