Energo Hits Market Capitalization of $3.56 Million (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Energo coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energo has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energo has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $517.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00049775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.22 or 0.00866510 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.