Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,259,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,311,791. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.53.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.