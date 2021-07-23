Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.
Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.
Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,259,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,311,791. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.53.
In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
