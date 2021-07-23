Energycoin (ENRG) 1-Day Volume Tops $16.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Energycoin has a market cap of $116,490.11 and approximately $16.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043134 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007176 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

