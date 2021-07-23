Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAC. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after buying an additional 575,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,386,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,435,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after buying an additional 36,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

