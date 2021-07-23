Enigma 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.72 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, Enigma has traded down 3% against the dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

