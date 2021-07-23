Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.34.

ESVIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of ESVIF stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.49.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

