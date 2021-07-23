Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 582,331 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 7.62% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $117,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 346,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.43. 877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

