Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,455 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services accounts for 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.61% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 582,331 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,771,000 after buying an additional 193,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,024,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 136.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,966,000 after buying an additional 163,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth $7,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.55. 3,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,028. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

