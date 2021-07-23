EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities

EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was upgraded by research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a C$1.10 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS NWVCF opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90. EnWave has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.47.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

