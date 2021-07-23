EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities

EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was upgraded by research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a C$1.10 price target on the stock.
OTCMKTS NWVCF opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90. EnWave has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.47.
About EnWave
