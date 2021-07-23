EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.59.

EOG opened at $73.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after buying an additional 1,348,343 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

