EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $12.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

