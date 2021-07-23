EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,435 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $130,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Apple by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 330,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after buying an additional 50,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.