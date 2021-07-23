Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $106.73

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.73 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 103.13 ($1.35). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 105.25 ($1.38), with a volume of 774,877 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £152.52 million and a P/E ratio of 58.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

