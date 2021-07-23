Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Given a C$161.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) has been given a C$161.00 target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$157.33.

Shares of EQB stock traded up C$1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$139.44. 12,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,773. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$138.18. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$69.17 and a 1-year high of C$153.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 17.03742 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi acquired 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

