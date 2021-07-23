Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Equitable worth $24,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 54.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after buying an additional 2,113,379 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at $6,656,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 24.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.

NYSE EQH opened at $29.35 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

