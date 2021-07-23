Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Horizon Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Horizon in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,791,000 after purchasing an additional 98,919 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in First Horizon by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,565,000 after buying an additional 686,990 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Horizon by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,094,000 after buying an additional 758,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,753,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,116,000 after purchasing an additional 312,512 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at $22,283,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.