Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Halliburton’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Analysts at Griffin Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $2.18 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

NYSE HAL opened at $20.55 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.45 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $230,118,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,392.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 106.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $163,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 63.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

