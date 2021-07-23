Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Piedmont Lithium in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the mineral exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.90 and a beta of 0.37. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $88.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

