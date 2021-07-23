Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

