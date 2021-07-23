Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BCEI. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 2.00. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.30.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth about $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

