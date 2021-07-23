Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CAE Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.25.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$38.54 on Friday. CAE has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$39.75. The company has a market cap of C$11.34 billion and a PE ratio of -221.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.52.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$921.00 million.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

