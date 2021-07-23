Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Graco Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Graco has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.