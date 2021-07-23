Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.65. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

