Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OFG Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for OFG Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.53. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $25.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 116.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 209,943 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,979,000. Arctis Global LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 121,217 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

