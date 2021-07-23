Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July, 23rd (ADVM, AMRC, CI, EDU, EFX, GDS, GOTU, HWC, SPCE, SSAAY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, July 23rd:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies Inc alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $244.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cigna's revenues have been increasing consistently since the last several years. Its acquisition of Express Scripts bodes well. It divested its Group Life and Disability insurance business, which will reduce its debt level and streamline operations. Its expanding international business provides diversification. Operating profitability driven by controlled medical care cost and other operating costs is aiding the company’s bottom line. Higher membership, courtesy of the company’s diversified product portfolio and robust agent network, is a key catalyst. A strong capital position coupled with solid cash generation abilities leads to investment in business. However, higher leverage is a concern for Cigna. Rising operating costs might dent the company's margins.”

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $265.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equifax's shares have outperformed its industry in a years time, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenues beat in the past seven quarters. The company's offerings are of great importance to its customers as they use the credit information and related analytical services and data to process applications for new credit cards, automobile loans, home and equity loans, and other consumer loans. Acquisitions supplement core business and joint ventures help expand globally. A diversified client base is beneficial as weakness in any sector can be balances with strength in others. On the flip side, Equifax continues to bear the brunt of higher costs as it has increased its spending on technology after the 2017 cyber-attack. High debt and seasonality continue to act as headwinds for the company.”

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have outperformed the industry over the past 12 months. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company's second-quarter 2021 results reflect the impacts of higher non-interest income, provision benefits, lower rates and subdued loan demand. Strategic expansion initiatives, and solid loans and deposit balances position the company well for the future. Its efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, near-zero interest rates are expected to continue hurting margin and revenue growth. Continuously increasing operating expenses mainly due to technology enhancement efforts and the company's significant exposure to risky loan portfolios are other major near-term concerns.”

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the development of and investment in properties for sale and rent, hotel operation, telecommunications, transportation, infrastructure and logistics. Its segments include Property sales, Property rental, Hotel operation, Telecommunications, Transport infrastructure and logistics, and other businesses. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. Its Property development for sale business includes land acquisition, project planning, sales and marketing, and property management. It builds leases and manages a range of commercial projects in both core and decentralized areas that provide office and retail space to tenants. It has a portfolio of hotels, serviced suites and residences. Its other businesses include property management, construction, mortgage and other loan financing, data center facilities and department store. “

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $7.60 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $269.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Target have increased in the past three months, the stock may come under pressure in the near-term. The likely pullback in demand for essentials due to lower at-home consumption and a drop in pantry-loading trends, may cast a pall in the forthcoming periods. The company may face tough year-over-year comparisons in sales, as COVID-19 benefits are lapped. In fact, during the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Target experienced slower growth in Essentials and Food & Beverage categories. Nevertheless, the company has been gaining from efforts to boost omni-channel capabilities and product assortments. Such aspects aided its first-quarter results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. The company has been strengthening its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape.”

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $193.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Tractor Supply have outpaced the industry year to date driven by a robust surprise trend. The company’s earnings and sales beat estimates in second-quarter 2021, marking the sixth straight earnings surprise and fifth consecutive sales beat. Results gained from robust comps growth across all regions and key categories on strength in demand for seasonal categories and everyday merchandise such as consumable, usable and edible products. It witnessed record e-commerce sales in the second quarter on the back of mobile app and the Neighbor's Club loyalty program. Management raised its 2021 view. The company’s Life Out Here and ‘ONETractor’ strategies also bode well. However, higher imports, freight, wages, and commodity costs remain concerns. Consequently, it expects gross margin to decline in the second half of 2021.”

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.