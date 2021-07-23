Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 23rd (ABBN, AIR, EOAN, FLTDF, FME, FRE, IFXA, INGA, SAE, ULVR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 23rd:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 31 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €134.00 ($157.65) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €43.60 ($51.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €155.00 ($182.35) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €179.00 ($210.59) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

