Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 23rd (AC, HZO, IRDM, MEG, NFI, PBR, PLAN, SKX, SNN, TPH)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 23rd:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00.

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Iridium reported impressive second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Growing subscriber base and higher service revenues driven by strong demand for consumer-oriented devices are tailwinds. The company expects to continue witnessing healthy momentum through 2021 and raised the outlook for service revenues. Commercial business is considered Iridium’s key long-term growth driver. It delivers cost-effective broadband services through its Certus technology and shares strategic relationships with government organizations. Iridium’s mobile and satellite network leverages the interlinked mesh architecture of 66 operational satellites to provide services across territories. However, intense competition from regional market suppliers restricts its potential to attract new customers.”

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$34.00 target price on the stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Petrobras is riding high on the back of its impressive portfolio, particularly in the country’s pre-salt reservoirs and projects to grow output by 2024. Its cost containment efforts and ambitious divestment plans have been helping the firm to improve its credit ratings. Considering Brazil's huge pre-salt oil reserves, Petrobras is in an enviable position to maintain an impressive production growth profile for years to come. Petrobras has revved up its 5-year divestment plan of $75.7 billion to become the best value-generating energy firm. Moreover, a substantial chunk of Petrobras' foreign activities are rated in dollars and driven by dollar-based global commodity and benchmark prices, which could drive the firms' stock further in case of favorable currency fluctuations. Thus, Petrobras is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

