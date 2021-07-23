Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 23rd (AM, EFX, FEYE, HRI, MDIBY, MPWR, OKE, PSA, RXN, VLRS)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 23rd:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream generates stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts for providing customized and integrated midstream services to leading natural gas producer – Antero Resources Corporation. Since Antero Resources explores and produces natural gas in the prolific Marcellus Shale of the Appalachian Basin, Antero Midstream is likely to continue to generate stable cashflow by providing midstream services to the upstream energy firm. Moreover, the company has a project backlog of $1.05-$1.15 billion. However, its massive debt burden and low cash position reflect balance sheet weakness. In fact, the company has significantly higher exposure to debt capital as compared to the composite stocks belonging to the industry. On top of that, the firm’s move of slashing dividend payments caught some investors by surprise.”

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $241.00 to $267.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FireEye is benefiting from increased demand for cybersecurity solutions amid the coronavirus-induced work-and-learn-from-home trend. Strong demand for Platform, Cloud Subscription, Managed Services and Mandiant Consulting services, are positive. Moreover, significant momentum in Mandiant Professional Services is a tailwind. Further, rising customer accounts are likely to boost revenues. Increased margin in cloud-hosted product is a boon. Nonetheless, FireEye is hurt from a fall in appliance-hardware sales, which remained an overhang on deferred revenues. The pandemic is expected to affect contract length significantly in the near term. Additionally, the Red Team and SolarWinds data breaches have put FireEye’s reputation at risk and can impact its business in the near-term as customers may become hesitant in buying its solutions.”

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $143.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $425.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monolithic Power is benefiting from robust demand in Computing & Storage and Communications domains and recovering automotive end-markets. Moreover, coronavirus crisis-triggered robust demand for cloud servers, storage and solid uptake of home applications, gaming consoles, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, remains a key catalyst. Also, Monolithic is well positioned to gain from rapid deployment of 5G on the back of robust portfolio of legacy routers, wireless applications and 5G networking infrastructure related products. Increasing adoption of point of sales systems, security applications and smart meters, is a key catalyst. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus crisis-led macroeconomic weakness and stiff competition in the analog market remain key concerns.”

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ONEOK is well poised to benefit from improving volumes in its pipelines and fee-based commitments as production volumes gradually return to normal levels. The company’s expansion efforts are expected to cement its position in the high-production region and aid its future earnings. Moreover, ONEOK Partners’ acquisition gives it a distinct competitive edge. Also, its organic efforts are likely to enhance its operational efficiency. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the utility’s activities are subject to strict regulations and intense competition in midstream energy services. Also, it does not own all the land on which its pipelines are located, which heightens its risks of bearing steep expenses to maintain necessary land use. There is also a seasonality risk involved in its businesses.”

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $329.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Public Storage have outperformed the industry it belongs to so far in the year. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions for 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company with the consensus mark moving north over the past month. Public Storage is one of the largest owners and operators of storage facilities in the United States. The company is likely to gain from high brand value, economies of scale, expansion efforts through acquisitions and development, and a healthy balance sheet. Moreover, in April, the self-storage REIT closed on the ezStorage portfolio acquisition for $1.8 billion. This transaction is immediately accretive to FFO. However, a development boom of self-storage units in many markets and a likely rise in move-out rates with the abatement of the pandemic are key concerns.”

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.40 to $27.70. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $87.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “We are pleased by Wabtec's decision to acquire Nordco, a North American company providing products and services to rail-related industries, for $400 million. The deal is expected to close shortly. The company's cost-cutting measures are also supporting the bottom line. Further, decline in operating costs is aiding. We are also impressed by Wabtec’s commitment to reward its shareholders despite adversities. Its liquidity position is impressive too. However, its operations are being disrupted by coronavirus woes. Below-par performance in the transit segment is hurting sales as well. Mainly due to the coronavirus-induced weakness, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year. Although volumes improved, the same remains weaker than the pre-pandemic levels.”

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $104.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acceleron got a significant boost with the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of its lead drug, Reblozyl, for anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia. The initial uptake of the drug shows an encouraging graph. However, the company is extremely dependent on Reblozyl’s success for growth. Moreover, its pipeline only has one late-stage candidate and the success of the candidate is very critical to the company. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far. Any development setbacks will adversely impact the growth prospects. Meanwhile, the regulatory agency recently expanded the drug’s label for another indication, which increases the sales potential of the drug. Acceleron’s collaboration with a bigwig like Bristol-Myers is positive as it provides the former with cash infusion for development.”

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is a manufacturer of glass product. The company’s product consists of float glass, automobile glass, engineering glass and electronic Glass. It serves automobile as well as construction sector. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

