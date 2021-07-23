Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,003 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for about 5.8% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Equity Residential worth $92,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $11,404,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 3,182.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,814,000 after purchasing an additional 168,819 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.15. 2,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,131. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.