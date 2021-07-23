Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.37. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Essential Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$51.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.61.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.