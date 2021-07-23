Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,935 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises approximately 3.8% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Essex Property Trust worth $60,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.56.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.75. The stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,971. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.29. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $334.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.