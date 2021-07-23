ETHA Lend Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHA Lend has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $401,834.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00048316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.79 or 0.00857356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ETHA Lend Coin Profile

ETHA is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,058,386 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

ETHA Lend Coin Trading

