Ethverse Hits Market Cap of $192,864.42 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $192,864.42 and approximately $55,542.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00228085 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001229 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.00828512 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,450,180 coins and its circulating supply is 8,360,006 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.